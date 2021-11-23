61°F
North Las Vegas shooting victim identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 5:25 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man who was killed in North Las Vegas.

Marvin Perkins, 56, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Perkins was killed in a shooting first reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Marcella Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Revere Street, police said at the time.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, and details regarding a motive were not immediately available.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

