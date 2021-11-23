North Las Vegas shooting victim identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man who was killed in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marvin Perkins, 56, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Perkins was killed in a shooting first reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Marcella Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Revere Street, police said at the time.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, and details regarding a motive were not immediately available.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

