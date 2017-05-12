ad-fullscreen
Homicides

North Las Vegas shooting victim likely knew killer, police say

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2017 - 11:49 am
 

North Las Vegas police say a 23-year-old man shot to death Thursday night may have known the man who killed him.

The man was found dead about 8:20 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, according to police.

Detectives said the shooter approached the man outside a retail store before shooting him at least once and fleeing the scene. Police believe the men knew one another before the shooting.

The Clark County Coroner will identify the victim after his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

