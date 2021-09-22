North Las Vegas woman allegedly gunned down by son identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 64-year-old woman who police said was shot and killed by her son on Monday in North Las Vegas.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Andre Robinson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 64-year-old woman who police said was shot and killed by her son on Monday in North Las Vegas.

She was Robin Robinson, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police received a report at 11:15 a.m. Monday of a shooting on the on the 6600 block of Giant Oak Street, a residential area near Clayton Street and Deer Springs Way, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds, the department said. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, according to the coroner’s office.

Robinson’s son, 31-year-old Andre Robinson, was identified as a suspect after being “pointed out on scene by a witness,” police said. He was arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show.

Andre Robinson faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

