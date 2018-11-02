North Las Vegas woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s death

A 48-year-old woman faces a murder charge after her boyfriend was found dead in their home Wednesday, North Las Vegas police said.

Parichart Hall (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 48-year-old woman faces a murder charge after her boyfriend was found dead in their home Wednesday, North Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Summer Glen Lane, near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard, about 3 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a body, North Las Vegas police said Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they found the body of a 38-year-old man with multiple injuries.

“His death happened well before we were called,” North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said Thursday.

The man’s death was not initially reported as a homicide, but officers arrested the man’s girlfriend after interviewing her for several hours, Leavitt said.

Officers determined the man was dating 48-year-old Parichart Hall, who lived at the home where the man was allegedly battered. The man was inside the home with Hall when the battery occurred, police said.

Hall was arrested early Thursday and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, police said. She faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

It was not clear Thursday when the man died or what injuries contributed to his death, Leavitt said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.248636, -115.201345