North Las Vegas woman held on murder charge in roommate’s death

Police arrested 39-year-old Paula Wynant in the killing of her roommate, Arthur J. Noble, 56, after finding him dead of “multiple injuries” on Monday on the 1600 block of West Brooks Avenue.

Paula Wynant (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A North Las Vegas woman killed her roommate Monday during a fight in a mobile home they shared, police said.

North Las Vegas police were called to the 1600 block of West Brooks Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, after someone reported a possible body about 11:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found a 56-year-old man dead outside a trailer. The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Arthur J. Noble of North Las Vegas.

Police arrested 39-year-old Paula Wynant in Noble’s death. Wynant and Noble were roommates in a trailer on the property. The two had a disagreement and got into a fight, police said. The coroner’s office listed Noble’s cause of death only as “multiple injuries.”

Wynant was booked Tuesday night into the Las Vegas Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

1600 W Brooks Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89032