Homicides

Northeast Las Vegas Valley homicide reported — POLICE UPDATE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2021 - 7:41 am
 
Updated May 22, 2021 - 10:05 am
Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, near the 3200 block of North Nell ...
Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, near the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The death was reported on the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

