Homicides

Northeast valley homicide under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 8:35 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas detectives were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at a unknown time in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane near East Washington Avenue, according to an email from Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

More details were expected to be released in a briefing later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

