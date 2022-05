Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber has died

Timothy Weber (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Nevada death row inmate Timmy “TJ” Weber, convicted of two counts of murder in a notorious double killing in Las Vegas, has died.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Teri Vance confirmed Weber died Wednesday.

“He did die at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas,” Vance said Monday morning. “He was taken there from Ely.”

Weber, 48, was sentenced to die in 2003 for fatally beating and torturing Kim Gautier and her 15-year-old son in Las Vegas. A cause of death for Weber was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.