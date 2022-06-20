Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber’s cause of death identified

Timmy Weber, 48, was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to death in 2003 for fatally beating and torturing Anthony Gautier, 15, and then killing Anthony’s mother, Kim Gautier, 38.

Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy “TJ” Weber died of natural causes, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Weber, 48, was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to death in 2003 for fatally beating and torturing Anthony Gautier, 15, and then killing Anthony’s mother, Kim Gautier, 38. Weber carried out the 2002 killings to help conceal his long-running sexual abuse of Kim Gautier’s daughter.

Weber was housed on death row in the Ely State Prison until he was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died on May 18.

The coroner’s office said the reason for Weber’s death was multi-faceted. One cause was listed as sepsis, which involves the body’s extreme response to an infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Another cause was multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, and a third was listed as cellulitis, which is a common bacterial skin infection, according to the CDC.

The coroner’s office said a contributing condition to Weber’s death was listed as myelodysplastic syndrome. The American Cancer Society defines myelodysplastic syndromes as “conditions that can occur when the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow become abnormal.” They are considered a type of cancer.

Weber lived with Kim Gautier and her children at their downtown Las Vegas home on North 1st Street. He had been having sex with Gautier’s teen daughter since she was 9 and had produced pornographic images of her, according to court records. Weber raped the teen on the day of the killings, then killed the girl’s mother and brother when they were on the verge of uncovering the long-running abuse.

Weber was on the run for nearly a month after the killings. His case was featured on the national television show “America’s Most Wanted” before he was apprehended at a vacant mobile home in Las Vegas.

