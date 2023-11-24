Nye County deputy involved in fatal shooting

The 2:35 p.m. shooting occurred during a call for service near East Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street in central Pahrump, according to a NCSO posting on Facebook.

Nye County Sheriff's Office

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The 2:35 p.m. shooting occurred during a call for service near East Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street, just a block west of State Route 160 in central Pahrump, according to a NCSO posting on Facebook.

The suspect was taken to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump and pronounced deceased.

Police said the name of the deceased will be notified after relatives have been notified and the name of the deputy and more details will be released Monday.

