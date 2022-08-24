Nye County sheriff deputies arrest man in Las Vegas slaying

Raymond Glasper II, 42, is accused of shooting a man with a shotgun on Aug. 10.

Raymond Glasper II (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County sheriff’s office arrested a man last week suspected of murder in Las Vegas.

Raymond Glasper II, 42, who was arrested Friday in Pahrump, faces one count of open murder in connection with a slaying earlier this month.

A witness called police after hearing a gunshot and the sound of a woman screaming in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to Las Vegas police.

Around midnight, a man was found nearby with a gunshot wound, though the location was not disclosed. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Aug. 14, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Police spoke with Glasper’s ex-girlfriend, who said she and Glasper were in an fight in Glasper’s apartment, and after he left the apartment he fired his shotgun into the air.

She told police that her friend was shot several minutes later, according to the warrant.

Glasper pleaded guilty in 2009 to battery with substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison, according to Las Vegas district court records.

He is due in court on Wednesday on the murder charge and remains in custody without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.