Nye County sheriff investigating child’s death in Pahrump

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing of a 3-year-old child in Pahrump.

Cole Duane Engleson (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

About 7:15 p.m. Saturday police responded to calls regarding a child who had stopped breathing in a residence on the 5000 block of East Manse Street. When police arrived to the home, the child was unresponsive and the mother was performing CPR.

The child had multiple bruises and other injuries, police said.

Emergency personnel performed live-saving measures on the child as they were transported to Desert View Hospital, but the three-year-old was pronounced dead by the time they arrived.

Detectives who responded to the residence learned the child was alone with the mother’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Cole Engelson prior to the death.

Engelson admitted his responsibility for the child’s death but provided limited details on the cause of death and his motives.

Engelson was taken into custody and booked at Nye County Detention Center on charges of domestic violence, child abuse with substantial bodily harm resulting in death, and open murder.

The Division of Child and Family Services was notified of the incident and took custody of other children living in the residence to live with other adult family members for the time being.

Further details will be released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office pending the results of an autopsy on the child.

