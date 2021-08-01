Nye County sheriff’s office investigates homicide Sunday morning
The office said on social media that detectives are on the scene of a homicide in Cathedral Canyon.
The office said on social media that detectives are on the scene of a homicide in Cathedral Canyon. An update will be provided later, the post said.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
