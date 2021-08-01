93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Nye County sheriff’s office investigates homicide Sunday morning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2021 - 9:45 am
 
Updated August 1, 2021 - 9:46 am
Detectives with the Nye County sheriff’s office are investigating a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, ...
Detectives with the Nye County sheriff’s office are investigating a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Cathedral Canyon. (Nye County sheriff’s office via Facebook)

The Nye County sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide Sunday morning.

The office said on social media that detectives are on the scene of a homicide in Cathedral Canyon. An update will be provided later, the post said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M
2
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
3
Raiders’ first-round pick making all the right moves in camp
Raiders’ first-round pick making all the right moves in camp
4
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
5
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST