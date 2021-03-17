October altercation results in 2nd death from stab wounds

A second man who was stabbed in October has died, according to homicide logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Craig Jackson, 59, died Feb. 28 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause of death was determined to be delayed complications of stab wounds.

Jackson was one of three men involved in a confrontation with Stephen Hall, 43, on Oct. 11 near Ninth Street and Bonneville Avenue, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, who confirmed that Hall is being charged in connection with Jackson’s death.

Hall was arrested Oct. 27 after another man involved in the altercation, 57-year-old Donald Mancil, died at the scene from stab wounds, police said at the time.

A third man was taken to University Medical Center at the time, but his condition was unknown Tuesday.

Hall is being held without bail on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. He has a court hearing scheduled for April 23.

