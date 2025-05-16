1 dead, 4 hospitalized after shooting inside LVAC; police shoot suspected gunman

One person is dead and multiple people were injured in a shooting Friday at a Las Vegas Athletic Clubs gym.

Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh arrives for a media briefing following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at Las Vegas Athletic Club on North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, May 16, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh speaks during a media briefing following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at Las Vegas Athletic Club on North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, May 16, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People comfort each other following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at Las Vegas Athletic Club on North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, May 16, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and four people — one in critical condition — were being treated at a hospital after a shooting Friday at a west Las Vegas Valley gym. The suspected shooter was shot by Las Vegas police.

The call came in just before 1:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The initial shooting happened inside the Las Vegas Athletic Clubs location at 1725 North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard.

“Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a call for service — the details of that call indicated that there was a person armed with a weapon and shooting inside of the Las Vegas Athletic Club,” said Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh at the scene Friday afternoon.

Scott Kerbs, a spokesperson for University Medical Center, said four people were brought to the hospital and that one was in critical condition. Kerbs said he couldn’t confirm if the suspected shooter had been brought to the hospital.

In a brief statement to reporters at the scene, Walsh said that there was an “officer-involved shooting” and that the suspect was shot and there was “no longer a threat to the public.”

One person was dead in the gym, Walsh said. The others who wounded were being treated for injuries that police believed came from the gunfire from the shooter, he said.

“There have been additional victims who are being treated for injuries that they received, we believe at this time, at the hands of the suspect and the gunfire that took place inside of the facility, and we do have one person deceased inside of the gym.”

‘Bullets started coming through’

Witnesses who were at the gym described a scene of horror.

“I was in the shower, and I heard what was a weird noise, which turned out to be gunshots,” witness Myles Blanton of Las Vegas said. “And then I heard the emergency exit, the door sound.”

Gary Steward, 20, and Liam Johnson, 19, of Las Vegas, were on their way to the LVAC just before the shooting occurred, they said.

But Steward said the pair stopped before that at a nutrition store to buy some Creatine body builder formula.

“That saved our lives, basically,” Steward said. “If we hadn’t done that, we would have been right at the front desk where this shooter came in.”

After parking at the gym’s lot, the two men were approaching the main entrance of the building when they noticed something was off.

‘Who shoots up a gym?’

“As we’re walking up, bullets started coming through and people started flying out,” Johnson said. “We thought it was a fight at first. Then we saw the glass breaking.”

The pair said they ran back to the parking lot at that point.

“It’s just a weird feeling right now,” Steward said. “It’s strange. Who shoots up a gym?”

Dawn Lewis of Las Vegas said she was also on her way to the LVAC Friday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m., though she arrived shortly after police did. She wasn’t able to go into the gym, but stayed near the scene for a while.

“I have two safe places and this is one of them,” Lewis said about a block away from the gym that she said she frequents about six times per week. “I come here to heal from what’s going on throughout the rest of the planet. Now this happens. I’m just sending love and light right now.”

No officers were reported injured, police said.

LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved-shooting in the 1700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard. This is not an active shooter incident. No officers are injured. We will provide more information when it is available. Please avoid the area due to heavy police… — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 16, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.