Officer will not be indicted in man’s death on Las Vegas Strip

A grand jury decided Thursday not to indict a former Las Vegas police officer in the controversial death of an unarmed man on the Strip last year.

Kenneth Lopera appears in Las Vegas Justice Court, Aug. 22, 2017. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department body-camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a taser before his death on May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Metropolitan Police Department

Former Metropolitan Police Department officer Kenneth Lopera will not face criminal charges in his encounter with Tashii Brown outside The Venetian on May 14, 2017, Lopera’s attorney and the head of the police officers union confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Andre Lagomarsino, the attorney representing Brown’s mother, Trinita Farmer, was “disheartened” by the decision.

“Trinita wanted the maximum punishment to be applied to Kenneth Lopera for his actions that caused her son’s death,” Lagomarsino said. “She’s extremely disheartened that a grand jury that operates in secrecy would absolve Lopera of criminal liability.”

Brown, a 40-year-old Las Vegas resident, died by asphyxia due to police restraint, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Methamphetamine use and an enlarged heart contributed to his death, which the coroner’s office ruled a homicide.

Steve Grammas, president of the union that represents Metro’s rank-and-file officers and is representing Lopera in the criminal case, said the defense argued that Brown’s enlarged heart and drug use, coupled with the totality of the event, caused his death.

“The grand jury saw it the same way, that Ken Lopera did not kill this man,” Grammas said.

Lopera’s attorney, David Roger, confirmed that his client will not be indicted but declined to comment further.

Clark County prosecutors charged Lopera with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office last year, but the case was taken up by a grand jury in March.

Las Vegas police said Lopera shocked Brown with a Taser seven times, punched him in the head repeatedly and placed him in a chokehold for more than a minute.

Brown died after the encounter. Lopera retired from the force.

The case was a lightning rod for controversy, influencing Metro’s use of force policy, garnering national media coverage and spurring protests.

