Homicides

Officers investigate homicide near east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2021 - 8:21 pm
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near east Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Officers are investigating on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

