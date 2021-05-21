Officers investigate homicide near east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near east Las Vegas on Thursday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers are investigating on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

