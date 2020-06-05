Officers who killed man at Las Vegas protest had no body cameras

The four Las Vegas police officers who shot and killed a man during a Black Lives Matter protest were not wearing body cameras, Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones said Friday.

The four Las Vegas police officers who shot and killed 25-year-old Jorge Gomez during a Black Lives Matter protest were not wearing body cameras, Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones said Friday.

Gomez, who was armed, was killed Monday night near the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

During a news conference Friday at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, Jones said the four officers’ normal assignments do not require them to wear body cameras. They were among the many officers called in to help at the protest, he said.

Jones said police were still investigating Gomez, but it appeared that “he was growing increasingly radicalized.”

“We do not know why,” Jones said.

He said the four officers fired 19 shots at Gomez, who had three guns on him, including a pistol modified to look like a rifle.

The shooting happened after officers ordered demonstrators to leave the area in front of the courthouse. The protest was one of many that have been held in Las Vegas and across the U.S. since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

Jones said the officers were driving toward Circus Circus, where officer Shay Mikalonis had been shot moments earlier, when they saw Gomez running from the courthouse. Jones said they shot Gomez when they saw him raise what looked like a rifle in the direction of other officers.

He said the department had not located footage of Gomez raising the rifle as of Friday afternoon.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said previously that during an interaction with police, Gomez appeared to be reaching for a weapon, prompting police to open fire.

The four officers involved in the shooting are Sgt. Ryan Fryman, 40, and officers Dan Emerton, 38, Vernon Ferguson, 36, and Andrew Locher, 53. All four are assigned to the police Professional Standards Division Organizational Development Bureau.

Jones said that Fryman shot at Gomez seven times, Emerton fired four times, Ferguson fired three times and Locher fired five times. It was unclear how many times Gomez was struck.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled Gomez’s death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Before the fatal shooting, Gomez approached officers who were standing on the steps of the courthouse. Surveillance footage released Friday shows Gomez speaking with an officer for several moments, but Jones said it was unclear what they were talking about.

“That officer has not been interviewed yet,” Jones said during Friday’s news conference.

At some point during the interaction, the officer shot at Gomez five times with less-than-lethal beanbag rounds. Gomez started running down down Las Vegas Boulevard when the four officers in the car saw him and confronted him.

A witness video played during the news conference showed that about 13 seconds elapsed between the time the officer began firing the beanbag rounds at Gomez and when the other officers began shooting at him.

Mikalonis remained in critical condition Friday, and a 20-year-old is facing attempted murder and other charges in the case.

