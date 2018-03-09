Homicides

Officials ID victim of apparent murder-suicide in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2018 - 12:49 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of the two men who died Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide in eastern Las Vegas.

He was 54-year-old Adel Amado Alvares-Mesa. The Las Vegas man died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, after an argument between a 70-year-old man and a man in his 50s. At the time, detectives believed the younger man shot the older man at least three times before turning the gun on himself, but the county coroner on Thursday ruled Alvares-Mesa’s death a homicide.

The identity of the 70-year-old man, as well as his official cause and manner of death, were pending with the coroner’s office on Friday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like