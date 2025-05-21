Officials identify teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Clark County officials have identified a 15-year-old boy who was killed Friday in a North Las Vegas shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday positively identified Daniel Robles, 15, as the person fatally shot and found by North Las Vegas police in the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North just after 5 p.m. Robles died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:06 p.m. to the area where they discovered a person later identified as Robles suffering from a gunshot wound, police said Friday. Robles was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one suspect fled the area before officers arrived, police said. The matter remains under investigation, and further information was not released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

