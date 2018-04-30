One dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

One person is dead and another is in custody Sunday night after an argument at a party led to a shooting in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 2000 block of East Tonopah Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

About 11 p.m. police and medical personnel responded to reports of a man down in the street at a trailer park on the 2000 block of East Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Police discovered the man, who was in his late teens or early 20s, had been shot once in the chest. He died at a local hospital, Leavitt said.

An argument broke out at a party before the man was shot. Police detained several people including the suspected shooter at the scene, and Leavitt said detectives were interviewing eye witnesses.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

