One man dead in homicide in North Las Vegas

At 8:44 a.m. North Las Vegas Police Department(NLVPD) were dispatched to Webb Avenue and Stocker Street in reference to an unresponsive adult male near an apartment building.

After locating the male, who was suffering from an critical injury medical personnel declared the male deceased.

According to NLVPD, the suspect fled the scene prior to our officer’s arrival.

NLVPD detectives and CSI responded and are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 and Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.