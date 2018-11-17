One person found dead near South Athens and Desert Inn

One person was found dead Saturday morning after reports of shots fired in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The perimeter of the crime scene spans several blocks, with yellow crime tape roping off multiple areas between Cambridge/Rome. The parking lot of a Shell gas station on the corner of Cambridge/Desert Inn also is taped off. (Rio Lacanlale / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The perimeter of the crime scene spans several blocks, with yellow crime tape roping off multiple areas between Cambridge/Rome. The parking lot of a Shell gas station on the corner of Cambridge/Desert Inn also is taped off. (Rio Lacanlale / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The perimeter of the crime scene spans several blocks, with yellow crime tape roping off multiple areas between Cambridge/Rome. The parking lot of a Shell gas station on the corner of Cambridge/Desert Inn also is taped off. (Rio Lacanlale / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The perimeter of the crime scene spans several blocks, with yellow crime tape roping off multiple areas between Cambridge/Rome. The parking lot of a Shell gas station on the corner of Cambridge/Desert Inn also is taped off. (Rio Lacanlale / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was found dead Saturday morning after reports of shots fired in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were notified of the shooting about 9:45 a.m. on the 3300 block of South Athens Street, near Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers. The victim was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

36.129870, -115.140415