Pahrump landlord arrested on suspicion of killing tenant with car

A Pahrump landlord was arrested on suspicion of killing a tenant with his car and dragged the body to the place where deputies found it, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Stanley. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Mugshot of William Stanley. Photo courtesy of the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Nye County deputies arrested a landlord who is suspected of killing a tenant with his car in Pahrump on Tuesday.

William Stanley, 70, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Frank Brink, 66. Deputies allege that Stanley ran over Brink with his car and dragged the body to the area where they found it on Kings Way in Pahrump.

Deputies discovered Brink’s body and followed a trail of blood back to Stanley’s property. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators executed a search warrant on the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two were arguing prior to the killing. Stanley is believed to be Brink’s landlord, the sheriff”s office said.

Stanley was being held without bail at the Nye County Detention Center.

