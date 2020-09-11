Pahrump man gets life sentence for killing mom with brother

“This was truly a heinous crime and we hope that this sentence helps with the closure process and pays respect to the memory of Ms. Liebig,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said.

Michael Wilson, center, during a break in a preliminary hearing in Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. His brother Dakota Saldivar, left, talks with his attorney Harry R. Gensler. The teens are accused of fatally stabbing and beating their mother, Dawn Liebig. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Michael Wilson, left, with his attorney Carl M. Joerger during a preliminary hearing in Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Wilson and his brother Dakota Saldivar are accused of fatally stabbing and beating their mother, Dawn Liebig. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Brothers Michael Wilson, right, and Dakota Saldivar arrive in the courtroom for a preliminary hearing in Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The teens are accused of fatally stabbing and beating their mother, Dawn Liebig. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Donna Liebig, mother of Dawn Liebig, during the preliminary trial in Pahrump Justice Court Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, for her grandsons Michael Wilson and Dakota Saldivar who are accused of fatally stabbing and beating her daughter. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A Pahrump man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2018 stabbing and beating of his adoptive mother, a killing that authorities have said was carried out by the man and his half brother when both were 17.

Michael Wilson will be eligible for parole after 10 years. In addition to the life sentence, Nye County District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker sentenced Wilson to serve eight to 20 years in a state prison for the use of a deadly weapon in the killing of Dawn Liebig. The sentences will run consecutively.

Because Wilson was a minor at the time of the killing, state law prevented Arabia from seeking a life sentence without parole.

“Given that limitation, we believe that this was a just outcome,” Arabia said Friday. “He will serve life unless the Parole Board someday releases him.”

Authorities have said the July 2018 attack lasted a half-hour while Dawn Liebig fought for her life. Wilson and his brother, Dakota Saldivar, then buried their 46-year-old mother in a shallow grave in the desert near their Pahrump home.

The next month, Wilson led the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to the woman’s decomposing body after he and his brother confessed to killing her.

Wilson admitted to stabbing his mother in the neck as she slept on the couch, waking her up.

“No, no, stop,” Liebig said, according to authorities. Wilson stabbed her five more times.

Afterward, authorities said, Saldivar, who is Liebig’s biological son, hit the woman in the head with a hammer about 20 times.

The brothers told investigators they killed Liebig because they were fed up with her parenting style.

At the top of Liebig’s Facebook profile, her introduction reads: “im a mom that hopes she did okay. i want my boys to become the men i hoped for. i live for them.”

Saldivar’s sentencing date had not been determined as of Friday, but Arabia said he will seek punishment “identical to the one imposed on Wilson.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.