Pahrump man killed at home, car stolen; man arrested in Las Vegas

John Vithoulkas, 59, was accused of killing 64-year-old Martin Riske and stealing his car.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Nye County.

John Vithoulkas, 59, faces charges of murder and evading police. On Aug. 21, 64-year-old Martin Riske was found fatally shot in the front yard of a Pahrump home, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Detectives determined that Vithoulkas had fatally shot Riske and then stole Riske’s vehicle. Vithoulkas used that vehicle to flee from deputies and then used another vehicle in a pursuit in California.

One of those vehicles was found in Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police Department officers found Vithoulkas in the vehicle and took him into custody.

Clark County Detention Center records show Vithoulkas was booked into custody on Aug. 22. The sheriff’s office said he will be transferred to Nye County.

