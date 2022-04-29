Pair face murder charges in death of 3-month-old boy

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 3-month-old boy.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 3-month-old boy.

Lindsey Bello, 22, and Miles Stano, 28, were arrested and booked on murder and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records. The pair are being held without bail.

The two were booked in connection with the death of Miles Stano III, who was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. on April 1 in an ambulance.

Police were called at 12:45 p.m. on April 1 to the 500 block of North 15th Street, near East Bonanza Road, after a report of a sick or injured person. Homicide records maintained by Metro indicate that they suspect the baby died of blunt trauma.

His official cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Friday morning.

A report from the Department of Child and Family Services said that by the time the baby was found, he was “cold and not breathing.” The family had four prior reports of abuse with Child Protective Services, including one allegation of abuse opened two days after Miles was born, on Dec. 8, that was not substantiated, the Department of Child and Family Services reported.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.