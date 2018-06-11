Pair killed in 2 shootings at same North Las Vegas address ID’d

The two men gunned down in separate but related shootings inside a North Las Vegas fourplex have been identified.

North Las Vegas police investigate a second homicide Saturday morning at the same location of Friday’s triple shooting that left one man dead. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @riolacanlale

Twice in just over 24 hours, North Las Vegas homicide detectives surrounded 2500 Ellis St., a stucco complex in a neighborhood lined with other multifamily homes.

Hasan Ameen, 33, was killed early Friday in a triple shooting that also injured a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man. The next morning, just before 7 a.m., a neighbor found Richard Brown Jr., 26, dead inside the same unit where Ameen was shot. Both died of gunshot wounds to the head and their deaths have been ruled homicides by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Detectives were first called to the address about 5:15 a.m. Friday, when gunfire erupted in the rear apartment unit of the beige fourplex. The suspected shooter was gone before officers arrived, police said.

By Friday evening, detectives had packed up and left the neighborhood without having identified a suspect. Hours into Saturday’s investigation, police spokesman Aaron Patty said, investigators still had little information about the wanted shooter or shooters.

Patty said that detectives believe that one suspect was responsible for Brown’s slaying, but it wasn’t clear if that person also was responsible for the triple shooting a day earlier. The department also is exploring whether Saturday’s slaying may have been in retaliation for the prior shooting.

”Because of the amount of people we had involved yesterday coupled with what happened this morning, we believe that there are multiple people that have information that can help detectives,” Patty said. “We understand people may have reservations or fear of retaliation, so if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information can phone North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

