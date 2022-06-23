Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says

Two teenagers were identified as the people killed Monday during a shootout in a northwest valley house.

In this June 20, 2022, file photo, police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teenage brothers who had recently moved back to Las Vegas were identified Thursday as a pair killed during a shootout in a northwest valley house.

Jesse Galindo, 16, and Isaiah Galindo, 18, both died Monday from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Alyssa Lopez, who described herself as their cousin, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the brothers decided to come back from Gary, Indiana, after Isaiah Galindo’s 18th birthday last month.

“Where Isaiah goes, Jesse goes,” said the 21-year-old cousin in a brief phone interview. “They’re always together no matter what.”

The Metropolitan Police Department has released few details about what led to their deaths.

The teenagers and at least two other people were inside the house in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court when a quarrel erupted into an exchange of gunfire about 4:20 p.m., police said.

Police said they found one of the teenagers outside the house and the other inside. Both died at the scene.

A third person later walked into a nearby hospital with a survivable wound, police said.

Two additional people were questioned by detectives, and Lt. Jason Johansson said Monday that investigators did not believe there was a shooter on the run.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Johansson initially described both shooting victims as men.

The brothers were raised in Las Vegas by their paternal grandmother before the three moved to Indiana a few years ago due to the woman’s health issues, Lopez said.

Their father was killed in a crash years ago, which the younger brother survived, according to the cousin, adding that their mother was not in their lives.

Details of the shooting and what led up to it “are kind of blurry,” Lopez said.

Their Las Vegas family found out about the shooting Wednesday night, and could not reach their grandmother to tell her the grim news until Thursday morning.

“She’s just in shock,” said Lopez, adding that the woman was on her way to the valley.

In a photo posted on a GoFundMe page, which Lopez organized, the brothers posed with wads of cash.

Lopez said she did not know if either of them were known to carry guns, but she recalled swimming parties and spending weekends with them during their younger years.

“I felt like this was a needless gun violence once again that happened in the city, you know,” Lopez said.

