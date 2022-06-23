90°F
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teenagers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2022 - 10:37 am
 
In this June 20, 2022, file photo, police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7500 ...
In this June 20, 2022, file photo, police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two teenagers were identified as the people killed Monday during a shootout in a northwest valley house.

Jesse Galindo, 16, and Isaiah Galindo, 18, both died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

The victims and at least two other people were inside the house in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court when a quarrel erupted into an exchange of gunfire about 4:20 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they found one of the Galindos outside the house and the other inside. Both teenagers died at the scene.

A third person later walked into a nearby hospital with a survivable wound, police said.

Two additional people were questioned by detectives, and Lt. Jason Johansson said Monday that investigators did not believe there was a shooter on the run.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Johansson initially described both shooting victims as men.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

