Pair killed in suspected murder-suicide identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the people killed in a suspected murder-suicide Monday in northwest Las Vegas.

Desiray Saona, 27, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the back and chest, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Andrew Dahlheimer, 22, of Las Vegas, died by suicide from a contact gunshot wound to the head.

Around 3:50 p.m. Monday, police found a couple dead in an apartment in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, police said.

Police said the pair were dating.

