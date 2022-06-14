91°F
Pair killed in suspected murder-suicide identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated June 15, 2022 - 9:37 am
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the people killed in a suspected murder-suicide Monday in northwest Las Vegas.

Desiray Saona, 27, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the back and chest, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Andrew Dahlheimer, 22, of Las Vegas, died by suicide from a contact gunshot wound to the head.

Around 3:50 p.m. Monday, police found a couple dead in an apartment in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, police said.

Police said the pair were dating.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

