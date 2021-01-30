Pair sought in shooting death of 51-year-old man

Las Vegas police have identified two suspects wanted in the death of a man found lying in his doorway with gunshot wounds this month.

Police investigate a fatal shooting on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, on the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hassan Phillips was charged Jan. 20 with open murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records. His girlfriend, Mayisha Montgomery, was charged the same day with harboring or aiding a felony offender.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 to the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive, near Mountain Vista Street and Vegas Valley Drive, after multiple neighbors called to report a fight and ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the area, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said at the time.

A 51-year-old man was found in the doorway of his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Shawn Swan.

In a report requesting the warrant, police said the victim was Sean Ryan and alleged that his former sister-in-law’s new boyfriend killed him.

Investigators reviewed security footage from the apartment complex and a nearby gas station and spoke to several neighbors, including Montgomery, the victim’s former sister-in-law, who lived in a unit above him.

Montgomery denied Phillips’ involvement, despite several other neighbors positively identifying Phillips as the man seen in an argument with the victim that day. One neighbor said Phillips had been in multiple arguments with the victim recently over rent payments because the victim sublet the upstairs apartment to Montgomery and Phillips.

Phone records for Phillips and Montgomery show the pair leaving Las Vegas on Jan. 14 and heading to Aurora, Colorado, according to the report. Montgomery’s cellphone information shows she returned to Las Vegas but that Phillips’ phone never left Aurora.

Warrants were still outstanding for Phillips and Montgomery as of Friday night, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

