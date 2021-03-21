Parents face murder charge after claiming boy attempted suicide

Las Vegas police arrested a man and woman Saturday morning who are suspected of killing their son.

Christina Gritz, left, and Leon Gritz (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police arrested a man and woman Saturday morning who are suspected of killing their 8-year-old son.

Leon Gritz, 27, and Christina Gritz, 28, are both being held without bail on a murder charge, according to jail records.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, after Leon Gritz reported his son had tried to kill himself, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday night.

Police said the boy had substantial injuries and died later at University Medical Center.

The couple is suspected of physically abusing and neglecting the child, police said.

The child’s name and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

