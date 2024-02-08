Parents in custody in connection with boy’s shooting death in Henderson

The parents of a slain 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the boy’s shooting death by his 12-year-old brother last month in Henderson.

Jerel Reyes, left, and Bryanna Reyes (Henderson Police Department)

The parents of a 12-year-old boy who fatally shot his brother last month in Henderson have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jerel Reyes, 51, and Bryanna Reyes, 50, were booked Wednesday at the Henderson Detention Center, each for one count of child abuse/neglect, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

According to Henderson police, the shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1000 block of Capital Gains Drive.

The 14-year-old was identified as Aizeya Reyes of Henderson. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Horvath, an attorney with Draskovich Law Group, said Thursday that the firm will be representing the parents.

While en route to the scene, officers were told that the victim was taken by family to a nearby hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of open murder. The courts do not release the names of juveniles unless they are certified to be tried as adults.

Horvath, who is representing the boy, said the case will remain in juvenile court.

