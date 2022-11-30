Pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

