43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2022 - 7:53 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
2
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
3
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
4
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
5
400-foot cowboy boots and 2 San Franciscos: The Strip that could’ve been
400-foot cowboy boots and 2 San Franciscos: The Strip that could’ve been
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST