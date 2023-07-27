111°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

‘People ask if his spirit is in the trunk’: BMW Tupac shot in offered for $1.75M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 3:49 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2023 - 3:49 pm
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday ...
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday ...
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday ...
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday ...
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday ...
Tupac Shakur’s car that he was shot in for sale at Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was inside when he was shot and killed has been a source of speculation about ghosts over the last several years, according to the Las Vegas company that listed it for sale.

The black 750iL was listed for $1.75 million by Celebrity Cars on Dean Martin Drive.

“We’ve had people ask us if his spirit is in the trunk,” General Manager Ryan Hamilton said. “Honestly, I could write a book about the crazy stuff people call and ask us about it, through emails and such.”

Hamilton said the sedan was completely restored to how it looked before Shakur was shot four times in the passenger seat at a stoplight near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996. The bullet holes have been repaired, and the black leather seats show no signs of the deadly scene.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant in a Henderson home, collecting evidence related to Shakur’s death.

The home on Maple Shade Street is linked to the wife of 60-year-old Duane “Keefe D” Davis, an alleged gang member whose nephew has been accused of being the gunman who shot Shakur.

Metro wrote in a statement Thursday that documents, electronics and ammunition collected at the home were being “evaluated to determine evidentiary value.”

Metro did not elaborate further.

Inside the Celebrity Cars showroom, a Funko figurine of Shakur sits on the roof of the car, which is parked on a platform a few inches above dozens of other classic cars.

Most of the vehicles at Celebrity Cars don’t carry the historical significance of the BMW, but Hamilton said a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac that once belonged to Al Capone is listed for $1 million.

Celebrity Cars created an informational poster detailing the history of the black BMW, noting that it still runs. It had been authenticated by BMW Las Vegas in 2016 by the former owner, an unnamed man who sold it to Celebrity Cars in 2017.

Hamilton declined to say how much the company paid for the car, but it was originally listed for $1.5 million in 2017.

Hamilton could not remember when the dealership raised the price.

The Beemer was originally leased to Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who was driving when Shakur was shot.

“It is a car, but it’s more a piece of art or collectible,” Hamilton said. “It’s not like somebody is going to buy it just because they want to go drive it.”

Celebrity Cars caters to classic car collectors with deep pockets, and Hamilton expects that one day someone matching that description will buy the car forever linked to Shakur’s killing.

“The price is not as consequential as just finding a buyer,” he said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
3
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
4
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
5
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Warrant reveals details of search in Tupac death investigation
Warrant reveals details of search in Tupac death investigation
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Murder charges still possible in Tupac’s killing, former prosecutors say
Murder charges still possible in Tupac’s killing, former prosecutors say
Homicides dip slightly in 2023; police work to close cases
Homicides dip slightly in 2023; police work to close cases
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage