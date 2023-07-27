‘People ask if his spirit is in the trunk’: BMW Tupac shot in offered for $1.75M

The 1996 black 7 series is up for sale by Celebrity Cars on Dean Martin Drive.

The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was inside when he was shot and killed has been a source of speculation about ghosts over the last several years, according to the Las Vegas company that listed it for sale.

The black 750iL was listed for $1.75 million by Celebrity Cars on Dean Martin Drive.

“We’ve had people ask us if his spirit is in the trunk,” General Manager Ryan Hamilton said. “Honestly, I could write a book about the crazy stuff people call and ask us about it, through emails and such.”

Hamilton said the sedan was completely restored to how it looked before Shakur was shot four times in the passenger seat at a stoplight near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996. The bullet holes have been repaired, and the black leather seats show no signs of the deadly scene.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant in a Henderson home, collecting evidence related to Shakur’s death.

The home on Maple Shade Street is linked to the wife of 60-year-old Duane “Keefe D” Davis, an alleged gang member whose nephew has been accused of being the gunman who shot Shakur.

Metro wrote in a statement Thursday that documents, electronics and ammunition collected at the home were being “evaluated to determine evidentiary value.”

Metro did not elaborate further.

Inside the Celebrity Cars showroom, a Funko figurine of Shakur sits on the roof of the car, which is parked on a platform a few inches above dozens of other classic cars.

Most of the vehicles at Celebrity Cars don’t carry the historical significance of the BMW, but Hamilton said a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac that once belonged to Al Capone is listed for $1 million.

Celebrity Cars created an informational poster detailing the history of the black BMW, noting that it still runs. It had been authenticated by BMW Las Vegas in 2016 by the former owner, an unnamed man who sold it to Celebrity Cars in 2017.

Hamilton declined to say how much the company paid for the car, but it was originally listed for $1.5 million in 2017.

Hamilton could not remember when the dealership raised the price.

The Beemer was originally leased to Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who was driving when Shakur was shot.

“It is a car, but it’s more a piece of art or collectible,” Hamilton said. “It’s not like somebody is going to buy it just because they want to go drive it.”

Celebrity Cars caters to classic car collectors with deep pockets, and Hamilton expects that one day someone matching that description will buy the car forever linked to Shakur’s killing.

“The price is not as consequential as just finding a buyer,” he said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.