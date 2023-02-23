Person found dead Friday in Lake Las Vegas area

Police responded to the 100 block of Via Di Mello around 3:50 p.m. after a report of a dead body.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was found dead in the Lake Las Vegas area in Henderson on Friday.

The Henderson Police Department said Wednesday that officers responded to the 100 block of Via Di Mello around 3:50 p.m. Friday.

It was unclear why police did not disclose the discovery until Wednesday.

The person’s identity was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

No further information was available.

