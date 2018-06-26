Person of interest sought in deadly Las Vegas shooting

Just before 11:50 p.m. on June 9, an officer near Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street heard gunshots and found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting this month near Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Angelica Ward (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a deadly central valley shooting this month.

Just before 11:50 p.m. on June 9, an officer near Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street heard gunshots and found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim, 39-year-old Arlandus Jones, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Metro homicide detectives obtained surveillance footage that showed Jones walking across the street toward a man and a woman. As Jones got closer, the man shot him several times, police said.

The man and the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Angelica Ward, left the scene of the shooting. Police are looking to question Ward and to identify the man.

Anyone with information may call Metro homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street, Las Vegas, NV