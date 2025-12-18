61°F
Homicides

Person dies in central Las Vegas stabbing

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2025 - 3:22 pm
 

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The stabbing was reported just before 12:25 p.m. on the 800 block of Weaver Drive, just off H Street and north of West Owens Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

Both parties involved were transported to a local hospital; one died and another had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

