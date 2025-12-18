Person dies in central Las Vegas stabbing

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Judge orders life sentences for duo who hit and killed retired police chief on bike

Death penalty on table for man accused of killing 3 in 12-vehicle Las Vegas crash

Police: 1 dead after Las Vegas homeowner says he shot intruder

Killer of 11-year-old girl gets prison after NLV wrong-house shooting

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The stabbing was reported just before 12:25 p.m. on the 800 block of Weaver Drive, just off H Street and north of West Owens Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

Both parties involved were transported to a local hospital; one died and another had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.