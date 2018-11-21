Photo shows car police believe was used in fatal Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Tuesday released a photo of a car believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man this month in Historic Westside.

Detectives believe the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man this month in Historic Westside ran from the scene and got into this vehicle. The car was described as a white, four-door Mercedes sedan. Contributed photo.

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting on West Lake Mead Boulevard near H Street, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives believe the suspect in the killing ran from the scene and got into the vehicle after the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The car was described as a white, four-door Mercedes sedan.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted and that the shooting was in retaliation for a previous altercation, police said Tuesday. Officers were also investigating a possible gang connection in the shooting, police have said.

Jeremy Seals, 20, was walking with his girlfriend on the north side of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near J Street, at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 when a man behind the couple fired several times, police said. The suspect continued to fire after Seals fell to the ground, police said.

Seals was hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Seals was armed, but it wasn’t clear at the time of the shooting if there was an exchange of gunfire. His girlfriend was uninjured during the shooting, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide division at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

