88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Homicides

Physical altercation leads to fatal shooting in southwest Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2022 - 8:14 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2022 - 10:28 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near Wes ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near Wes ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his 30s was fatally shot by his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend Friday night in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

Police responded to a southwest valley home in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs Road and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. after a man called 911 saying he had shot someone, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The man came outside unarmed when police arrived and was taken into custody. A woman in her 30s came outside as well, and police found a man inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, Johansson said.

Before the 911 call, the woman who lives at the house was in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend and called her current boyfriend to come over to help. When the boyfriend arrived he got into a physical altercation with the ex-boyfriend and during the altercation shot the ex-boyfriend, Johansson said.

“We have no indication that the person who was shot was armed,” he said.

Johansson said the woman and her boyfriend were cooperating with police at the scene and no one was outstanding related to the shooting.

He said it was too early to say whether anyone would face charges.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
2
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
3
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
4
Robert Telles faces law license suspension, history of complaints
Robert Telles faces law license suspension, history of complaints
5
Attorney details tense moments before arrest in reporter’s killing
Attorney details tense moments before arrest in reporter’s killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A SWAT vehicle and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue ambulance outside the home of Clark County Public ...
Timeline of events leading to Jeff German’s slaying

Here is a timeline of events that preceded the death of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the subsequent arrest of a suspect, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks ...
Jeff German’s investigative work related to Robert Telles
RJ

Investigative journalist Jeff German had reported extensively on turmoil and allegations about bullying and favoritism in the Clark County Public Administrator’s office involving Robert Telles.