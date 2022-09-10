Physical altercation leads to fatal shooting in southwest Las Vegas, police say

The homicide occurred around 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs Road.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his 30s was fatally shot by his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend Friday night in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

Police responded to a southwest valley home in the 7200 block of Forefather Street, near West Warm Springs Road and El Capitan, around 6 p.m. after a man called 911 saying he had shot someone, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The man came outside unarmed when police arrived and was taken into custody. A woman in her 30s came outside as well, and police found a man inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, Johansson said.

Before the 911 call, the woman who lives at the house was in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend and called her current boyfriend to come over to help. When the boyfriend arrived he got into a physical altercation with the ex-boyfriend and during the altercation shot the ex-boyfriend, Johansson said.

“We have no indication that the person who was shot was armed,” he said.

Johansson said the woman and her boyfriend were cooperating with police at the scene and no one was outstanding related to the shooting.

He said it was too early to say whether anyone would face charges.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.