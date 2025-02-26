Police: 17-year-old fatally shot in North Las Vegas neighborhood

A 17-year-old was fatally shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said officers found the teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 11:28 p.m. in the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street, near the intersection of Azure Avenue and Bruce Street.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. The teenager’s name and cause of death will be released at a later date by the Clark County coroner’s office.

