Police: 27-year-old man kills mother, father in east valley

A son killed both his mother and father Saturday night in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 11:28 p.m., Las Vegas police received a call from a man stating he had just killed someone and wanted to harm himself.

As officers were en route, the man called again from the area of East Stewart Avenue and North Fogg Street. Officers arrived at that location, where they took 27-year-old Adrian Bailey into custody, according to the release.

Officers then arrived at the residence and found an unresponsive man and woman both suffering from blunt force trauma injuries. The man was deceased at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced deceased.

Metro’s homicide section investigated the scene and determined Bailey had struck his mother and father with an unknown object before leaving the residence, police said.

Bailey was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the decedents, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.