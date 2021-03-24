Police: Abuse victim allegedly killed by parents had large head wound

The boy’s father and mother were arrested Saturday and face charges of first-degree murder and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm, court records show.

Christina Gritz, left, and Leon Gritz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Isaiah Gritz’s parents told Las Vegas police the 8-year-old boy had tried to drown himself, but paramedics rushing him to a hospital found a head wound so big that they initially “believed it to be a gunshot wound,” according to an arrest report.

The 8-year-old boy died at University Medical Center on Saturday after his father, 27-year-old Leon Gritz, called police at about 1 a.m. to report his son had tried to kill himself at the family’s home on the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Investigators would later find injuries covering Isaiah’s body, according to arrest reports for the boy’s parents.

The boy’s father and mother — 28-year-old Christina Gritz — were arrested Saturday and face charges of first-degree murder and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm, court records show.

As paramedics were taking Isaiah to the hospital, they removed a do-rag and “large piece of gauze” to expose the head wound, the report said. Investigators determined Isaiah had suffered a “large laceration” to the back of his head that exposed his skull.

The boy had “numerous scars and injuries at various stages of healing” covering his body, according to the reports. He also was covered in bruises, and bite marks were found on his forearms and ankle.

The boy’s cause and manner of death have not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to the arrest reports, Leon Gritz told 911 operators that Isaiah “was taking a bath and had put his face under the water, attempting to kill himself.”

Christina Gritz later told police that her son was in the bathtub when she saw him “slam his head against the side of the bathtub multiple times and then place his head down under the water to drown himself,” the report said.

She claimed Isaiah had “suicidal tendencies” and had been seeing a therapist, but had begun refusing to talk to the therapist over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said. She said the injuries found by first responders were self-inflicted.

Leon Gritz told police that Isaiah was home with his wife when she called him, and asked Leon Gritz to come home because their son “was hitting himself and refusing to listen to her,” the report said. He said that when he arrived home, he found Isaiah in the bathtub “with his face under the water line,” and called 911 and began performing CPR.

He told police that he did not immediately seek medical attention for Isaiah because “he feared his wife would lie about who caused the injuries and he would go to jail.”

“Leon admitted to being afraid of his wife and how he failed as a father to protect his son from Christie,” the report said. “Christie was often abusive toward Isaiah and he failed to intervene and stop the abuse.”

