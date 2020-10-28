Police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing

Police arrested a 43-year-old man accused of an Oct. 11 fatal stabbing that injured two other people, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Stephen Hall was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to court records and Metro booking logs. He was arrested in connection with an Oct. 11 stabbing that left 57-year-old Donald Mancil dead.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 11 after a report of a stabbing near Ninth Street and Bonneville Avenue, police have said. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Mancil died at the scene from stab wounds of the torso, the Clark County coroner’s office has said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Two others who were also stabbed were taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Detectives determined that the three people who were injured were in an “altercation” with an unknown man. During the confrontation, the man stabbed the three and ran from the scene, police said.

Further information about Hall’s arrest was not immediately available.

