63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 9:41 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 9:51 am

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man accused of stabbing three people more than two weeks ago, leaving one dead, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Stephen Hall was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to court records and Metro booking logs. He was arrested in connection with an Oct. 11 stabbing that left 57-year-old Donald Mancil dead.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 11 after a report of a stabbing near Ninth Street and Bonneville Avenue, police have said. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Mancil died at the scene from stab wounds of the torso, the Clark County coroner’s office has said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Two others who were also stabbed were taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Detectives determined that the three people who were injured were in an “altercation” with an unknown man. During the confrontation, the man stabbed the three and ran from the scene, police said.

Further information about Hall’s arrest was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
5
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST