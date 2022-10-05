85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

Police arrest man suspected of killing man with brick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2022 - 6:59 pm
 
Malik Price (Metropolitan Police Department)
Malik Price (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of killing a man with a brick late Monday night.

At around 11:55 p.m. police responded to a man down with a head wound in the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, which is in the area of Mandalay Bay. The man died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was struck in the head by a brick, police said. Malik Price, 27, was arrested in connection with the killing. Price was booked into custody on suspicion of open murder.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the victim’s identity.

Price pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in 2016. In 2018, he was sentenced to two to six years in state prison on counts of robbery and burglary, court records show.

In August, Price was sentenced to 90 days in Clark County Detention Center after pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of battery on an officer.

Price is due in court on Wednesday. He remains in custody without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
2
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
3
A’s, Oakland miss key ballpark deadline; talks continue in Vegas
A’s, Oakland miss key ballpark deadline; talks continue in Vegas
4
Heart surgery forces Penn & Teller to postpone dates
Heart surgery forces Penn & Teller to postpone dates
5
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST