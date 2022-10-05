Police arrest man suspected of killing man with brick

The victim was found dead Monday night in the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Malik Price (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of killing a man with a brick late Monday night.

At around 11:55 p.m. police responded to a man down with a head wound in the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, which is in the area of Mandalay Bay. The man died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was struck in the head by a brick, police said. Malik Price, 27, was arrested in connection with the killing. Price was booked into custody on suspicion of open murder.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the victim’s identity.

Price pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in 2016. In 2018, he was sentenced to two to six years in state prison on counts of robbery and burglary, court records show.

In August, Price was sentenced to 90 days in Clark County Detention Center after pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of battery on an officer.

Price is due in court on Wednesday. He remains in custody without bail.

