Police arrest man wanted in Las Vegas double homicide

Anonymous tips helped police identify Michael Ellis as a suspect in a Jan. 8 shooting that left two dead. Jail records show he was arrested Saturday.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Authorities on Saturday arrested a man who was wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing two of his neighbors this month.

Michael Ellis, 38, was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder, jail records show. He also faces one count of speeding and one count of driving without a license.

Ellis was charged earlier this month in the Jan. 8 shooting at the Harbor Island Apartments, near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

Antwan Pope Jr., 30, died at the scene. Sean McLemore, 32, died shortly after the shooting at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers helped Las Vegas police identify Ellis as a suspect. Video surveillance appeared to show Ellis at the apartments an hour before the shooting, then driving away afterward.

A friend of the men killed had told police that McLemore owed Ellis drugs and money, and said the men had gotten in a fight days before the shooting.

