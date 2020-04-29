Police arrest suspect in apparent fatal beating in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent fatal beating of a man Tuesday night.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to East Tonopah Avenue and Princeton Street at 7:30 p.m., city spokesman Patrick Walker said in a news release. They found a man suffering from injuries that appeared to have been inflicted in a beating.

The man was rushed to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Walker said police have made an arrest in the case and that the individual was being booked Wednesday morning. The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

