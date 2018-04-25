Police arrest suspect in central Las Vegas shooting death

Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of shooting another man to death in the central valley last week.

Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of shooting another man to death in the central valley last week.

Gonzalo Rivera, 42, was arrested in the shooting death of 46-year-old Mark Salazar on Friday, police said.

A passerby found Salazar in an alley on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, and called emergency responders, police said. Investigators said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m.

Salazar died in the alley, police said.

Rivera was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a count of murder.

