Police arrest suspect in deadly northwest valley shooting

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly Friday night shooting at a northwest valley storage facility.

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting at a storage facility at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

County booking logs and jail records show 60-year-old Martin Addington Maycock was taken into custody Saturday. He faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police were alerted of the shooting at about 7:10 p.m. Friday, when the manager of Storage @ Summerlin called 911 to report that a man had been shot. When officers arrived at 7441 W. Lake Mead Blvd., they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died at University Medical Center from his injuries, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Capt. Robert Plummer said the manager told police he believed the man was committing a crime. The two men had gotten into a fight prior to the shooting in the parking lot area.

“We’re trying to determine whether it was a burglary or what type of crime was being committed,” Plummer said Friday evening at the scene.

The manager was the only witness to the shooting, although police said Friday they would review video footage on the property.

It was unclear whether the man killed was armed. His death marked the 233rd homicide in Clark County this year, and the 203rd homicide investigated by Metro. He will be identified by the county coroner once his family has been notified.

Maycock, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, is due in court Tuesday morning for his 72-hour hearing.

